Evolution Advisers Inc. Sells 1,802 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evolution Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. 999,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,454. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.