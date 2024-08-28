Evolution Advisers Inc. Sells 2,389 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 14.2% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.53. 1,122,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,780. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.