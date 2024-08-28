Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.26. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 344,714 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVLV

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

The firm has a market cap of $633.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 42.0% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.