Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.10

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.15, with a volume of 51960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 price objective on Exco Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
Read More
