Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,563 shares of company stock worth $2,447,970. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.12. 1,270,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.82. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

