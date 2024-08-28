Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 516,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,691. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average is $120.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

