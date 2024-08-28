Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by NavPoint Financial Inc.

NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,920,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.