Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $116.40 and last traded at $116.50. 1,946,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 16,910,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

The firm has a market cap of $459.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

