F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 100 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 100 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FFIV opened at $199.71 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $205.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

