Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.05. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 17,308 shares trading hands.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 1.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
