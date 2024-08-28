FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Short Interest Update

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FALC remained flat at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. FalconStor Software has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

