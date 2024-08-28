Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $6.58. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 1,967,866 shares changing hands.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 6.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 147.07% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
