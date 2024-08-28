Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $6.58. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 1,967,866 shares changing hands.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 6.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 147.07% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.