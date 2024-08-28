FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATBB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -9.08%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

