Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,577,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,826,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,607,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after buying an additional 673,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after buying an additional 335,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 324,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,263 shares of company stock worth $2,690,030. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.89. 271,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,640. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

