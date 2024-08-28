Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $381.01 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $381.01 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00039771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

