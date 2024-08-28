Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.00

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 2647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $580.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,088,000 after acquiring an additional 63,551 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.