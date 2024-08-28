Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.94

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 2396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.76.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

