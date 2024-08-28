Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.85

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.85 and last traded at $73.83, with a volume of 15703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,756,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

