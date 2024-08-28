Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $73.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

