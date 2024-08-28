Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.00

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $80.61, with a volume of 296892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,194,000 after buying an additional 1,027,466 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

