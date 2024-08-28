Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider John Chan Purchases 100,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,900.00 ($64,797.30).

Finbar Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90.

Get Finbar Group alerts:

Finbar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.