Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider John Chan Purchases 100,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,900.00 ($64,797.30).
Finbar Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90.
Finbar Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Finbar Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.