First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

FA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FA

First Advantage Price Performance

FA opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $32,508.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at $664,509.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 49.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.