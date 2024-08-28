First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:FCNCP)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FCNCP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,646. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

