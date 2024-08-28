First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 7,998 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 274.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,588. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

