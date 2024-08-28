First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 13,406 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,622,000 after acquiring an additional 109,195 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 68,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,563,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 244,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,040. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

