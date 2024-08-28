First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 3,327 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American Tower by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.90. 278,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,225. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.70 and its 200-day moving average is $196.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

