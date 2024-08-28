First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 50,242 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,242 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 1.39% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.26. 1,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $71.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Increases Dividend

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.0283 dividend. This is a positive change from Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.