First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 6,200 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 579,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,573. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.57.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

