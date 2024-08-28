First Merchants Corp Sells 3,863 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1,216.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

