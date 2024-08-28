First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

First National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years. First National has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First National to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NASDAQ:FXNC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.53. First National has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. First National had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First National will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other First National news, Director Kirtesh Patel acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,747.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First National news, Director James R. Wilkins III bought 1,700 shares of First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 292,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,661.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirtesh Patel bought 7,500 shares of First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $116,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,747.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,805 shares of company stock valued at $305,821 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

