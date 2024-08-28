First National Financial Co. (FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on September 16th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.20.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.5845137 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 41,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,475,459.70. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.67.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

