First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the July 31st total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DDIV opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2305 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

