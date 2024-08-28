First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. 47,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,646. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

