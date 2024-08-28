First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Down 98.7% in August

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAD opened at $129.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $130.17.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

