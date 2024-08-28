First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Down 98.7% in August

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FAD opened at $129.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $130.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
