First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,036,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after buying an additional 1,084,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,424,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,104 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,919,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the period.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 81,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
