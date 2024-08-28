Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Holdings Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.45. The company had a trading volume of 225,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

