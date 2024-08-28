Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Increased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,099,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,365,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $41,387,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.83. 1,994,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,139. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $172.60.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

