Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444,245 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Fiserv worth $75,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $170.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.