Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.6 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.710 EPS.

Five Below Trading Down 4.3 %

FIVE traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.37.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

