Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $17.26.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
