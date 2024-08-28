Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.38.

FLUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

FLUT stock opened at $208.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.97. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $1,578,442,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,189,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,079,000 after buying an additional 608,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,170,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

