Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 154,708 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

