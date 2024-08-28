Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 5,829 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after buying an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.91. 2,334,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $78.92.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
