Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Raised by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 43,612,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,669,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

