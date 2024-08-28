Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the July 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fortescue Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 76,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. Fortescue has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $39.76.
Fortescue Company Profile
