Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the July 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortescue Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 76,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. Fortescue has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Get Fortescue alerts:

Fortescue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.