Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 99,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

