Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Stake Lifted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $4,807,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLKR stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 10,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,369. The stock has a market cap of $279.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

