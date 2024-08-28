Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.27

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.27 and last traded at $57.31, with a volume of 24624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,265,000 after purchasing an additional 681,109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after buying an additional 128,148 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after buying an additional 103,992 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,916.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after acquiring an additional 76,590 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

