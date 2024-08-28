FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.06% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,306,000 after buying an additional 6,208,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,488 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 495,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.2 %

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Shares of FSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 238,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,788. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

