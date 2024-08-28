FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,277 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF were worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFD opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $882.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.